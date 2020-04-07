From the Archives (April 7, 1920): The madness of Amritsar.(From an editorial)

The Commissioners have remarked that Sir Michael O’ Dwyer invited violence from the people so that he could crush them. If the Committee’s conclusion is correct, Sir Michael deserves to rank with the political criminals of history, with the men who made a wilderness and called it peace. The following little incident illustrates the frame of mind in which Sir Michael envisaged the Punjab situation. Raizada Bagat Ram relates how “after the meeting of the Punjab Legislative Council, I met the Lieutenant Governor in the drawing room. He asked me what sort of hartal we had at Jullunder. I replied it was a complete hartal and that there was no disturbance. Sir Michael O’Dwyer asked me what I attributed it to. I answered to my mind it was due to the Soul-force of Mr. Gandhi’s. On this Sir Michael raised his fist and said, ‘Raisada Sahib, remember there is another force greater than Gandhi’s soul-force’.” That was the outburst of a fanatic. So might Phillip of Spain have talked to a Protestant on the rack. There is the same mixture of hatred and fear, the same determination to leave no means unused to his end.