From the Archives (April 6, 1971): Bridge over Padma safe

Krishnagar, April 5: The famous Hardinge Bridge over Padma river in Kushtia district is quite safe and sound, though bombed by the West Pakistani army, according to an eye-witness report. A PTI correspondent, who visited Kushtia town, 120 km from here yesterday, found the liberation forces heavily guarding the bridge with an anti-aircraft gun and a contingent of 60 men on each side of it. The correspondent who reached Kushtia via Shikarpur and Pragpur also witnessed heavy bullet marks on several buildings in the town, including those of the police lines, zilla school, wireless centre and dak bungalow. Returning via Varamara, he came by roads blocked by felled trees and static goods wagons at the railway crossing. Meanwhile, Mr. Jaharul Haque Raja Miah, Awami League member of the East Bengal Provincial Assembly from Varamara, told the correspondent that the district was under the full control of the League. He said the League authorities of the district had issued an order to all government employees of the area to resume their duties by April 5, failing which they would be severely penalised to the extent of termination of service or even capital punishment.