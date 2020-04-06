From the Archives (April 6, 1970): Hijacked Plane Back in Tokyo

After five anxious and tension-packed days, a happy ending was written here (Tokyo) this morning (April 5) to the most bizarre and longest airliner hijacking case in history with the return to Tokyo of the Japan Airlines plane “Yodo” with its three crew members and hostage, Transport Vice-Minister Mr. Yamamura. All of them were no worse for the experience than being somewhat shaken up. It was a satisfactory conclusion to all parties involved because hijacking leftist radicals could reach their desired destination of North Korea, its over 100 passengers were safely let off and the crew and hostage were able to go to North Korea and return home without a scratch. The episode, however, is believed to have cost Japan hundreds of millions of yen in terms of money spent by Government and Japan Airlines in securing the early release of the plane and passengers, potential revenue lost by the airline due to the plane being tied up for five days and chartering of other planes and colossal amount of advertising space and time sacrificed by newspapers and radio and television stations in giving saturation coverage.