From the Archives (April 6, 1920): The Asiatic question(Third editorial)

The temper of the Whites in South Africa can be seen from the way in which a Unionist candidate was heckled at an election campaign meeting. Here is the report of the incident as given in “Indian Opinion”: Capt. W.C. Halford, Unionist candidate for the Greyville Division, addressing a meeting in the Inands Hall recently is reported to have said in regard to the Asiatic question that he was not prepared to recommend the repatriation of Indians who were born in this country, but was against further immigration. Several questions were put to Capt. Halford after his speech. In reply to one question regarding Asiatics, he said he was in favour of cessation of Asiatic encroachment, provided it was done with justice. He wanted to see justice to every section in the country. (Applause). To another question put to him if he was in favour of equal political rights to workers of all colours, Capt. Halford said: “I do not want to see any extension of the Native franchise, or the extension of the vote in to aliens in this country who were not prepared to become British.” But he did not mention a word about the Indians who were already British.