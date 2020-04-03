From the Archives (April 6, 1920): Educational facilities.(From an editorial)

It is a well-known fact that the existing facilities for education in India are very deficient in helping our young men to take to independent lines of employment, which while enabling them to earn a decent living will also serve to promote the welfare of the nation. Our schools and colleges, instead of drawing out the latent capacities of the young mind and training it efficiently for the work it is best fitted to do, tend only to create a wooden type of mentality unconscious of its inner powers and unmindful of its real interests. And the root-cause for the sheepish tendency of our graduates and under-graduates into the avenues of Law and Government services lies in the failure of these institutions to inspire into the mind of their alumni that patriotic vision and daring initiative befitting the youth of a New Renaissance. So long as the necessary facilities are not provided by the Government and the public on a sufficiently large scale, a sense of responsibility to the real interests of the country and its youth must demand from all alike the duty of utilising the educational facilities of foreign lands to the best advantage of our young men and national interests.