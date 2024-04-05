April 05, 2024 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST

Washington, April 4: Shortly after a joint committee of Congress and the Internal Revenue Service had issued a report which ruled that President Nixon owed a staggering $467,000 (Rs. 35 lakhs) in unpaid income taxes and interest, during his first four years in office, the White House announced last night that Mr. Nixon would pay the full amount without a contest. This came as something of a surprise, because until the other day, Mr. Nixon’s lawyers had been saying that if there was an adverse finding, he would appeal against it in the tax courts. Even yesterday, while announcing his decision to pay up, the White House contended that Mr. Nixon could “make a strong case” against the finding that he had improperly deducted the gift of his Vice-Presidential papers to the National Archives, and had failed to list the capital gains from the sale of residences in New York, California and Florida. The White House said Mr. Nixon had decided to pay up because he had promised to abide by the ruling of a Congressional committee when he took his tax case to it last December. It is widely believed that Mr. Nixon chose not to contest the ruling because that would have further affected his political standing. Last night’s White House statement also disclaimed all wrong doing by Mr. Nixon in the matter of the questionable tax returns, by putting the blame for the errors on those who prepared his returns, without “his knowledge or approval”.