From the Archives (April 5, 1971): U Thant’s refusal

Over 200 people of East Pakistan demonstrated in front of the United Nations yesterday, demanding U.N. intervention to stop genocide in Bangla Desh [United Nations, April 4]. The demonstrators also sought a meeting with the U.N. Secretary-General, U Thant.

Their spokesman, Dr. Alamgir said the group had had several telephonic conversations with U Thant’s aides, including Mr. Robert Muller, Director of the Secretary-General’s office and that Mr. Muller had informed them that “U Thant cannot see us.”

Speaking to newsmen yesterday Dr.Alamgir characterised U Thant’s remarks through his spokesman on Thursday as “meaningless.”

(U Thant had said on Thursday: “If the Government of Pakistan were to request the Secretary-General to assist in humanitarian efforts he would be happy to do everything in his power in this regard.”).

Dr. Alamgir asked newsmen, “Have you seen anywhere in the world a butcher seeking help of others to come and help those he is butchering? What a travesty of the U.N.'s role.”

The demonstrators asked for U.N. recognition for Bangla Desh, for a Security Council meeting and conferring on Bangla Desh membership of the United Nations. They also demanded that U Thant report to the Security Council under Article 99 of the U.N. Charter and arrange to despatch a U.N. team to Bangla Desh.

