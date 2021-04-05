From the Archives (April 5, 1921): Burma politics

The general Council of the Burmese Association have passed resolutions regretting Burma Government’s repressive policy and suggesting postponement of rural self-government until the constitutional reforms become a fact. The meeting also urged the British Parliament, Secretary of State for India and Governments of India and Burma to stop all repressive measures in Burma and that if sedition and unrest follow, repression the Government would be responsible for all consequences of such measures. The newspaper “New Burma” suggests that the people should prepare themselves economically and otherwise for non-cooperation when the time comes for that policy to be put into practice.