The general Council of the Burmese Association have passed resolutions regretting Burma Government’s repressive policy and suggesting postponement of rural self-government until the constitutional reforms become a fact. The meeting also urged the British Parliament, Secretary of State for India and Governments of India and Burma to stop all repressive measures in Burma and that if sedition and unrest follow, repression the Government would be responsible for all consequences of such measures. The newspaper “New Burma” suggests that the people should prepare themselves economically and otherwise for non-cooperation when the time comes for that policy to be put into practice.
A hundred years ago April 5, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (April 5, 1921): Burma politics
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 5, 2021 12:15:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-april-5-1921-burma-politics/article34238532.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story