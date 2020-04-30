From the Archives (April 30, 1970): India and the Chinese Missile

The launching of a Chinese satellite foreshadowing the development of a long range nuclear missile within the next few years has led to apprehension that the Chinese threat to India’s security has increased and to the feeling that steps should be taken to develop similar weapons in the country. The Defence Minister said in the Lok Sabha that, since the decision not to make nuclear bombs in India was unchanged, no investigation had been made of our capacity to make the bomb and its delivery system. This caused an uproar among the Opposition parties which wish to make political capital out of this issue. It is unfortunate that there has been no rational debate in Parliament as to whether China really poses the kind of nuclear threat to India which would justify enormous expenditure on the development of an Indian counter-weapon.

Various reasons have been given for the Chinese hostility to India which culminated in the campaign of 1962. Leaving aside ideological issues, the history of the Chinese dispute with us may be traced to our involvement in the Tibetan question and the problem of the location of the Indo-Tibetan frontier. China’s legal claim to treat Western Tibet as a province is dubious and Peking has not forgotten that former Dalai Lama, who took refuge in India, later returned to Lhasa to rule for many years. Further, China does not wish to see India regain jurisdiction over the Aksai Chin highway which is China’s best road to Lhasa and also links Tibet with Sinkiang.

By the campaign of 1962, China made certain of its control of Aksai Chin and showed that it could break into the plains of India through the Himalayan barrier. But the Chinese garrison in Tibet is a relatively small one of some 120,000 men and it is difficult for the Chinese both to supply and reinforce this army. The bulk of the Chinese army stands on the Pacific seaboard facing Taiwan and in the north on the Sino-Russian frontier. But China has made an ally of Pakistan and, by supplying that country with modern tanks and aircraft, it has made sure that Pakistan will run to China for assistance in any further attacks it may make on India. China has further encouraged communists, hostile Nagas, Mizos and others to create trouble in India. Peking’s main concern, however, is with American “imperialism”, which supports a rival regime in Taiwan, and Russia’s “social imperialism” which demands that Peking should fall into line with Moscow’s policies. Since these two powers are armed with nuclear missiles, China has abandoned normal economic development and sunk its capital in the production of nuclear bombs and missiles in the belief that, once China has its own nuclear armoury, the Big Powers will not dare to use such weapons against it.

If these are the political calculations behind the Chinese nuclear programme, does it make sense for India to develop similar weapons? Obviously not. Nuclear weapons are not used in localised wars even by those who have huge stockpiles. The Americans suffered heavy casualties in Korea and Vietnam without resort to such weapons and apart from making vague threats, the Russians have never used them. The Chinese obviously do not need nuclear arms to maintain control of the Aksai Chin road. Nor is there much likelihood of their giving atomic weapons to Pakistan.

Presumably, these factors have been taken into account by the Government of India which, since 1962, has been content with building up conventional forces to a size which is larger than the combined Chinese and Pakistani forces ranged on our borders. But Delhi has failed to put the case against nuclear weapons to the public on a realistic basis. By merely stressing the moral argument against the bomb and adding that we could make it if we wished, the Government has given the impression that it is unwilling to face the Chinese challenge. The public should be clearly told that there is no military consideration, apart from prestige, which demands that India should enter the rare for nuclear arms at this time.