From the Archives (April 30, 1921): Central Sikh League

The Central Sikh League has accepted the draft constitution of Sikh Leagues whose objects include (a) the attainment of Swarajya by the people of India by all legitimate, peaceful and constitutional means, (b) the promotion of unity, fostering of patriotism and public spirit among the Sikhs and development of economic resources. The principle of direct membership of General Sikhs League has been abolished. The League shall now be governed by a council of 101 members exclusive of ex-officio members. Eighty-one of the 101 members are to be elected by District Sikh Leagues according to a scheme to be prepared shortly by the executive council and 20 shall be nominated by these elected members.