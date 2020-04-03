From the Archives (April 3, 1970): PM inaugurates State of Meghalaya

The autonomous hill State of Meghalaya was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, here [Shillong]. The new State comprises Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills — with an area of 22,549 square kms. The population, according to the 1961 census, is about 7.69 lakhs. Meghalaya is the second hill State to be carved out of Assam, the first being Nagaland which came into being in December, 1963. Inaugurating the new State at a function before a gathering of about one lakh, the Prime Minister conveyed to the tribal people the greetings from the entire nation. The creation of the border State of Meghalaya, Mrs. Gandhi said, was a new constitutional experiment. She assured the people that whatever help the Centre could give would be forthcoming for their well-being. Making a particular reference to Shillong, Mrs. Gandhi said that “even if it costs more in terms of money and effort”, the planning and architecture of Shillong, as a joint capital of the two States, must be in harmony with its surroundings.