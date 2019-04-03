From the Archives (April 3, 1969): Land Bill: Kerala rejects Delhi suggestions

03 April 2019 00:15 IST

The Revenue Minister, Mrs. K.R. Gouri said here [Trivandrum] to-day [April 2] that the Union Government had suggested modifications to the Kerala Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, which in effect would defeat the very purpose of the legislation. Mrs. Gouri told Pressmen that the State Government would go ahead with the amendment bill now before the Select Committee, which had the approval of the Co-ordination Committee of the United Front. “We will pass the bill with such amendments as the Assembly may adopt. It is for the people to decide whether the enactment should be enforced or not.” The Minister said the provisions of the amending legislation had received general approval during the earlier discussions with the Union Ministers. She feared the Union Law Ministry and the Law Minister were behind the suggestions and objections now put forward by the Union Government.

