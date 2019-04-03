From the Archives (April 3, 1919): Passage to England.

03 April 2019 00:15 IST

Messrs. Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company inform us [in Bombay] that owing to the very large number of passengers proceeding by the “Ormonde” on the 8th April as much heavy baggage as possible should be sent for shipment in advance. Heavy baggage will be received at No. 6 shed, Alexandre Dock, between 10 A.M. and 4 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday the 5th and 6th instant. In this connection the earnest attention of the passengers is drawn to the arrangement whereby heavy baggage may be booked by passenger train in advance and consigned for the Station Superintendent, Victoria Terminus, or Colaba Station, Bombay, who will arrange for shipment at a charge of four annas per package to be paid at the time of despatch. Full information may be obtained from the station masters at local stations.

