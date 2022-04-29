From the Archives (April 29, 1922) | Some suggestions

Mr. Kosakoppa Krishna Rao C. writes: All lovers of Mysore, were eagerly expecting a change, as the administration was getting out of accustomed and well established groove and power fell into the hands of those who began to exercise the same without the least regard to the feelings and sentiments of many who have grown grey in the services of their motherland. The climax reached its height and became unbearable when the administration sought to openly insult the press and the police men of Mysore. Mr. Venkatakrishniah may have offended the powers that be, but old and venerable as he is, considering his past and meritorious services to the cause of the State, which services earned for him the approbation of his sovereign who bestowed on him even a life pension from his private purse, was sought to be humiliated. A rigorous policy of repression of the press was initiated by the Government and it now learnt that even the Executive Council was not unanimous in the ushering of the policy of repression.