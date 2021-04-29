From the Archives (April 29, 1921): The theatre

The theatre, it will generally be admitted, is an institution with great potentialities for the advancement of Nationalism in a country. The Drama, in times of healthy literary progress, tends to truly reflect the varied aspects of national life — political, social, religious and cultural — and in the hands of patriotic playwrights and actors can well be utilised to present before the masses the ancient ideals of National greatness in a popular and impressive form. It provides ample scope for a happy synthesis of all the fine arts and makes an almost irresistible appeal alike to the literate and illiterate mind. Hence the necessity, especially in critical times of National renascence like the present, to pay proper attention to the development of the theatre and exploit it effectively for purposes of patriotic inspiration and National education among the people. The value of the theatre particularly in the education of children is, it is happy to note, gradually coming to be realised in modern times.