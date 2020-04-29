A hundred years ago April 29, 1920. Archives

From the Archives (April 29, 1920):All-Indian Home Rule League.

Mr. M.K. Gandhi has joined the All India Home Rule League and accepted the office of the President of the League. Mr. Gandhi writing to the press in that condition says that he would engage the league, if he can carry the members with him, in activities such as the promotion of Swadeshi, Hindu-Moslem unity, with special reference to Khilafat, acceptance of Hindustani as the national “lingua franca” and linguistic redistribution of provinces. He proposes to treat the Home Rule League as a non-party organisation and considers the Congress of which the League is an auxiliary as a national organisation providing a platform for all parties. While he will not expect the League to follow him in civil disobedience methods, he expects the principles of uncompromising truth and honesty in political life accepted and acted upon by the All-India Home Rule League.

