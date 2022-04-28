From the Archives (April 28, 1922) | The co-operative movement

Time and again, it has been repeatedly declared in the press and the platform that the Co-operative movement finds little headway into the villages. If at all any sign is visible, it is under credit societies and especially in towns when there is a large middle class verging on the side of want and necessity. Even in this, the benefit is not very much appreciated, as an applicant will have to wait his turn and in many cases, the turn comes always late. While such is the case with town societies, one can fairly conclude that the results of credit societies in rural areas, are always negative in result. As one moving about, I can assert with some plainness that even to-day in villages, the local sowcars and the small monied people rule, as people do not mind extra interest out of their necessity to meet payment in time. Mr. Vedachallaiyer, in his presidential address in the recent Madura, Ramnad Co-operative Conference deplored the apathy of the masses and the poor response of co-operative spirit in its proper intensity in rural areas.