From the Archives (April 28, 1972) | Nixon’s decision on Vietnam

Washington, April 27: President Nixon last night said that the Vietnamisation programme has proved itself sufficiently for him to continue with the programme of withdrawing American forces from South Vietnam. In his televised address to the nation on Vietnam, Mr. Nixon announced three decisions. One, withdraw over the next two months 20,000 more Americans from Vietnam, reducing the total force there to 49,000 men by July 1. Two, resume the Paris talks with the firm expectation that productive talks leading to rapid progress would follow and three, order continuance of U.S air and naval attacks on military installations in North Vietnam until it stops its offensive in South Vietnam. Mr. Nixon said his decisions were based on the prediction of General Abrams, U.S. Commander in Vietnam, that there would be several more weeks of very hard fighting in which some battles would be lost and others would be won by the South Vietnamese. “But if we continue to provide air and sea support, the enemy will fail in its desperate gamble to impose a communist regime on South Vietnam and the South Vietnamese will then have demonstrated their ability to defend themselves on the ground against future enemy attacks,” General Abrams was quoted as saying.