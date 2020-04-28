fifty years ago April 28, 1970 Archives

From the Archives (April 28, 1970): Veterinary Dispensary Inside Temple

Shops inside temples are a common feature, but a veterinary dispensary functions inside the Angala Amman Temple in Belur, Salem district. There is a blue board of the Animal Husbandry Department on the temple tower stating that the Belur veterinary dispensary is functioning within the temple. When your correspondent approached the temple gate, he was greeted with the bleatings of four famished goats. Enquiries reveal that the veterinary dispensary was located in the temple a couple of years ago since no suitable site was available nearby and a nominal rent is being paid by the department to the temple authorities. People belonging to all religious faiths are permitted to visit the dispensary inside the temple for treating their ailing cattle

