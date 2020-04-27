From the Archives (April 27, 1970): A nation-wide clean-up campaign

Americans across the country observed Wednesday last (April 22) as ‘Earth Day’ in a massive demonstration of their concern over problems facing the planet and all forms of life — not only man — who live on it. Politicians of all hues, workers and students all joined in the countrywide teach-ins, marches and clean-up campaigns. In New York, the city officially closed down two main thoroughfares to automobile traffic and there were rallies even on Wall Street. Kids, who normally throw trash on streets were busy cleaning up. Most speakers dealt with what they called the threat to biosphere and man's existence and the need for world-wide action to save environment from pollution. The New York Mayor John Lindsay rode an electric-driven car to an engagement in Brooklyn, then returned by subway to walk with his wife down Fifth Avenue to Union Square. Behind him demonstrators pushed a tree mounted on wheels, their contribution to a healthy environment.