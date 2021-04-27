From the Archives (April 27, 1921): “Mahatma Gandhi-Ki-Jai” on the brain

27 April 2021 00:15 IST

The “Tribune” writes:- Thus “New India” in a recent issue: - “One of the worst disservices done by Mr. Gandhi to India is the demoralisation of Indian youth, by encouraging in them irreverence and discourtesy, as he has done by his campaign against schools, parents and teachers. The Indian boy used to be a gentleman, and by his home training was very courteous in his manners. Now he behaves like a western street-boy, has no reverence for age, authority or knowledge, no gratitude for services done to him or to his country and takes a pleasure in silly insult, presumably thinking that his elders will be troubled by it. When Lady Willingdon attended a lecture at Gokhale Hall, an impudent small boy, whose treble voice showed his youth, yelled at her, “Mahatma Gandhi-ki-jai.” So the lads outside Gokhale Hall last night called out jeeringly the same silly words as Mrs. Besant and Mr. G.S. Arundale passed.”

