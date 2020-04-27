From the Archives (April 27, 1920): Educating citizens on law(From second editorial)

A writer in the educational supplement to the Times of April 1st, while discussing the sufficiency of the existing foundations of education to meet the growing needs of a complex and delicate social system, considers the importance of the legal element in the production and training of good citizens. The imperative necessity for the infusion of the legal spirit, the spirit of orderliness, of mutual forbearance and acknowledgement of reciprocal rights and duties in the citizens of a State will be quite evident from the prevalence of anarchy and excesses in nations where legality is abused and the legal spirit is decadent. And with the growth of democracy, when legislative responsibility from the hands of the few, more and more into the hands of the people, and the ideas of the average citizen begin to have a direct and immediate influence on matters municipal, imperial and universal, it becomes the duty of the State to prepare the masses for the increased responsibilities of citizenship by giving them an adequate knowledge of the machinery of the Government, an appreciation of the meaning and importance of legal institutions, their justification and plans in national life and thus help them to understand the correct relation between the individual and the State.