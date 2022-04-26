(From the Archives, April 26) Malabar Hindus

The tragedy at Malabar has at long last opened the eyes of men who at first minimised the nature of the troubles there. The coming of outside people to help in the situation has drawn the attention of the whole of India to their duty towards Malabar. It is only then that the people throughout the length and breadth of the country realised the seriousness of the situation. There were cries for help and the people naturally imagined that everything was rightly done. If one goes to the interior parts of the country one can see face to face the miserable condition of the people despite the prompt actions taken by the authorities coupled with that of the other philanthropic body of men. The relieving work as at present carried on has taken the shape of helping the mappillas. So far as Hindus are concerned their position is most unhappy. Relief to them was suddenly stopped. Men, women and converts had nothing but to face starvation. There is not a single organisation to help them on behalf of the community. There might be some individual helpers. Fortunately to save the name of the Hindu South India the Arya Samaj came to the help.