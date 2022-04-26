(From the Archives, April 26) A temple with 33 million carvings

Madurai: It is estimated that there are 33 million carvings in the Shree Meenakshi Amman Temple at Madurai. This temple is the “encyclopaedia of all the Hindu dancing poses depicted both in stone and wood.” The entrance to the shrine of Shree Meenakshi temple is flanked by two dwarapalakas or watchmen and on the doors are found some of the important dancing poses mentioned in the Natyasastra. Every inch of stone work inside the temple has a story to relate through carvings and paintings. For instance, one of the pillars shows Lord Siva coming out from the lingam (Lingodbhavamurti) and Brahma in the form of swan and Vishnu as a boar, boring the earth. This small carving relates a great story, which according to the Lingapurana is that once Brahma and Vishnu were at dispute over their respective greatness. And as they could not decide which of them was greater, the dispute was referred to Lord Siva for arbitration. Lord Siva gave them a test and said that he who finds the top and the bottom of the jyotilingam of Siva would be the greater of the two.