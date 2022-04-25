From the archives (April 25, 1972) | What life has in store for man

Austin, April 24: A distinguished group of thinkers and men of affairs, convened here recently, pondered over the “Problems of the 21st century.” The occasion was an international symposium at the University of Texas in honour of the late historian, Walter Prescott Webb. It brought together men of such divergent background that they would normally have had little reason to talk to each other, and conflict seemed inevitable. The symposium had five public sessions, at which the great men were allowed to pontificate, and five closed sessions where the razor tongues were barred and the speeches were subjected to analysis by a group of 20 younger scholars and students. Here are some random samples of wisdom distributed in three days of talk about what life will be and should be like in the 21st century. Mr. Raymond Aron, philosopher: “We will live in a heterogeneous world under the shadow of disaster. We will live in a world not without small-scale war, not without guerilla warfare, but we will live in a tolerable world. This is an extreme form of optimism from a man who has the reputation of being a pessimist.”