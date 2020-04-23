From the Archives (April 23, 1970): Visvanath – batsman of the year

G. R. Visvanath, the Mysore State cricketer, is very much a national hero to-day. He received the biggest ovation for any player when he made his maiden appearance at the Brabourne Stadium in Bombay in the semifinal of the Ranji trophy championship between Bombay and Mysore last month. His 95-run knock in the second innings, played on Holi day, was described by one critic as having “heralded spring.” The cricket season in the country had been a plentiful one. Amidst a mass of performances in batting the one that stands out is the century knock of Visvanath in the third Test match against Australia at Kanpur. This singular performance entitles Visvanath to the encomium of the batsman of the year. Visvanath’s century was in the second innings of his maiden Test. Though he was out for a “duck” in the first innings, in cricket parlance he has earned a name in the record book as having scored a century in his Test debut. In the first innings, Visvanath making his first entry into a Test match arena, was hustled by A. N. Connolly with a variety of deliveries— two quick ones, two bouncers and, then, a slower ball, which the young man touched for a catch at short leg by Redpath.