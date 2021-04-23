From the Archives (April 23, 1921): Ministers and national education

Nations by themselves are made; and that by no more effective process than by the education of its youth according to a system directly designed to equip them for the service of the nation and the fulfilment of its destined mission in history. As a very general statement of the nature and necessity for a national system of education there is an almost universal agreement to this proposition. But differences arise, when we come to its actual working, in the practical interpretations of the ideals underlying it, the course of reform to be pursued and the ultimate goal to be attained. Under the normal conditions of national life, these differences are based upon purely educational and cultural considerations native to the genius of the race.
