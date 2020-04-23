From the Archives (April 23, 1920): The Scientific Study of Labour.(From the Editorial)

The proposed establishment in England of a National Institute of Psychology and Physiology to make a scientific study of labour, discussed in the Engineering Supplement to the Times of March, deserves the careful attention of all employers and workmen. It is a well-recognised fact that by the choice of a profession with little or no experience for guidance, through accidental circumstances irrespective of mental and physical qualifications, many of our young men often find themselves engaged in professions for which they are quite unfit, bringing failure on themselves and disappointing lesson to the employer. In view of the disastrous consequences to the employers and employee caused by the unscientific and often perverse arrangements in the labour world, both physical and intellectual, the necessity for an institution of expertise in experimental and industrial psychology to give advice in the proper selection of vocations and the scientific handling of labour problems will be readily admitted by all thinking persons.