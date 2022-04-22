Archives

From the Archives (April 22, 1972) | Restrictions on papers

New Delhi, April 21: The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi told pressmen here to-day that Government had no intention of killing the national press and the present 10-page restriction on newspapers was due to shortage of newsprint. When correspondents told her at a Press Association luncheon meeting that the present 10-page restriction was posing a threat of retrenchment to journalists, Mrs. Gandhi said “the question is whether we can protect the journalists, I do not know how we can protect them. I doubt whether it will come to that.” A correspondent said many newspapers were likely to close down because of fall in income due to newsprint restriction. Mrs. Gandhi said “I do not think we can guarantee every newspaper. I believe they, at least some of these newspapers, must be making plenty of money in other things.” A correspondent said some of the newspapers because of their classifications had employed large number of employees. “In view of the present restriction to 10-page, a large number of employees were now being threatened with retrenchment. Will the Government look into this aspect of the issue?”


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
From the Archives
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2022 12:15:42 am | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-april-22-1972-restrictions-on-papers/article65342276.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY