From the Archives (April 22, 1972) | Restrictions on papers

New Delhi, April 21: The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi told pressmen here to-day that Government had no intention of killing the national press and the present 10-page restriction on newspapers was due to shortage of newsprint. When correspondents told her at a Press Association luncheon meeting that the present 10-page restriction was posing a threat of retrenchment to journalists, Mrs. Gandhi said “the question is whether we can protect the journalists, I do not know how we can protect them. I doubt whether it will come to that.” A correspondent said many newspapers were likely to close down because of fall in income due to newsprint restriction. Mrs. Gandhi said “I do not think we can guarantee every newspaper. I believe they, at least some of these newspapers, must be making plenty of money in other things.” A correspondent said some of the newspapers because of their classifications had employed large number of employees. “In view of the present restriction to 10-page, a large number of employees were now being threatened with retrenchment. Will the Government look into this aspect of the issue?”