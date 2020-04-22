From the Archives (April 22, 1970): Use of Lithium in Mental Illness

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has licensed the much-discussed drug, lithium carbonate, for treatment of an important form of mental illness. Some experts consider the drug to be the most effective treatment for the manic phase of manic-depressive psychosis. Lithium is widely used for that purpose elsewhere in the world, but has not previously been licensed in the United States because of concern over its potential dangers. The action by the drug agency indicates that its officers have decided the drug is too useful to be barred any longer, despite the fact that it must be used with caution. It has been under study in the U.S. for at least five years. It has been in use much longer than that elsewhere in the world. The study of lithium that is generally considered to be the definitive one on the subject was completed in 1954 by Dr. Mogens Schou of Denmark. It was first reported useful against mental illness in 1949 by Dr. J. F. J. Cade of Australia. Manic depressive illness is considered one of the two most common forms of serious mental illness in the U.S. The other is schizophrenia.