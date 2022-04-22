From the Archives (April 22, 1922) | Nerve activity as electricity

The “Daily Chronicle” special correspondent writes from New York. “Every human being is both a sending and a receiving radio telegraphic or telephonic instrument and thus quality hitherto but vaguely suspected, explains so-called thought transferences and telepathy.” This is the theory advanced to me by an American scientist, eminent in his chosen fields of research. He believes his view can be proved with the aid of an amplifying instrument capable of multiplying wireless impulses, say, ten million times. Such an instrument would be sufficiently sensitive to catch radiations from active nerves and thinking brains. Thousands of cases of thought transmission from one human being to another across distances and without the possibility of words are on record and do not admit of doubt. Telepathy has been studied by scientists of world-wide distinction. Some have announced their firm belief that underneath the mass of crude misunderstandings are statements of exact scientific value. “Psychologists now agree to the fact,” said scientific informant, “that nervous energy is electrical.”