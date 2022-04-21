From the Archives (April 21, 1922) | The earlier restrictions

In 1784, there was brought forth a semi-official organ, “The Calcutta Gazette” under the editorship of Mr. Frencis Gladwin and ten years later appeared the ‘Calcutta Monthly Journal’ which was established for the purpose of giving the whole of the Indian news of the month in as condensed a form as possible for transmission to England. Quickly other newspapers followed like “The Relator”, the “Calcutta Exchange”, “Prince Current”, the “Asiatic Magazine and Review” and a host of others. The journals of 1788 were comparatively decorous and respectable, containing no private slander, no scurrilous invective and gross obscenity. No restriction was placed on writing and journalism until 1798. Till then the press in India was on the same footing as the press in England, subject only to the ordinary laws of libel and sedition. There was only one disability, however, namely, the Governor-General might take away the license of any individual and prevent him remaining in India, not the press license, but the license under which his residence was allowed in the country.