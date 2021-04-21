From the Archives (April 21, 1971): Sobers’ tribute to Wadekar and Gavaskar

Port of Spain, April 20: India registered its first ever rubber victory against the West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval here yesterday when the fifth and final test ended in a draw. A large crowd gathered below the players’ balcony and cheered the Indians after the match concluded on an exciting note.

Sobers, the West Indies skipper, congratulated his Indian counterpart, Wadekar on his victory and his splendid generalship, at the end of the match. He said India’s superiority had a lot to do with Wadekar’s plan of attack again the West Indies left-handers on whom the team's batting was based. “This was one of the hardest series I have ever played,” he said.

Commenting on the performance of India's opening batsman Gavaskar, who aggregated 774 runs in four Tests, Sobers said “he is a tremendous player.” The final Test saw a dramatic finish. The West Indies batsmen chasing a target of 262 runs in 155 minutes lost eight wickets for 165 runs when stumps were drawn. Final scores: India: 360 and 427; West Indies: 526 and 165 for eight.