From the Archives (April 21, 1920): The Problem in South Africa.(From an editorial)

The renascence of the anti-Indian agitation in South Africa is a matter which, in spite of pre-occupation in regard to home problem, should command urgent attention in this country. We have already commented on the meeting of the Transvaal Whites held in September 1919, which transformed itself into the South Africans’ League for the express purpose of anti-Asiatic work and propaganda. The full official report of the genesis of this organisation reveals the brazenness of the white-monopolist agitation in a manner which tells the Indians that it is a life and death problem for them. A Commission is at present sitting in South Africa to envisage the question of the Indian settler, but pending its decision it shall be advisable to be informed of the state of feeling among the white Afrikaners and the extent to which they are prepared to go for ensuring their monopoly. The renascence of the anti-Asiatic cry is characterised by features which were less marked in the agitation that led to the settlement of 1914. It is not merely thought to preclude further immigration but in general elimination of the Asiatic residents in the Transvaal is one of the declared objectives of the League.