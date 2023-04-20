(From the Archives April 20, 1973) Three chances for IAS candidates

April 20, 2023 12:45 am | Updated April 19, 2023 08:17 pm IST

New Delhi, April 18: It has been decided by the Government of India, in consultation with the State Governments and the Union Public Service Commission, that the number of chances for the Indian Administrative Services examination to be held in September-October, 1973, be increased from two to three for the three categories of services: Indian Administrative Service/Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service and other Class II Police Services; and Central Services Class I and II. The notice for the Indian Administrative Service examination to be held in September-October, 1973, has already been issued by the Union Public Service Commission on March 10, 1973. The rules for the examination have also been notified by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms in the Gazette of India dated March 10, 1973. The candidates desirous of appearing at the Indian Administrative Service and other examinations may obtain the application form from the office of the Union Public Service Commission on a payment of one rupee. The closing date for the receipt of applications in the office of the Commission is May 7, 1973. The decision to allow three chances in the IAS and other examinations to be held this year is a purely transitional measure. The final position will be known next year when the question of any changes required in the examination for other services will be examined.

ADVERTISEMENT