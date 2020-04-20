From the Archives (April 20, 1970): Honouring ‘Three Very Brave Men’

Honolulu: The three Apollo astronauts received the Medal of Freedom, the highest U.S. civilian award, from President Nixon and an ecstatic welcome from their relieved and overjoyed families here yesterday (Honolulu, April 18). The astronauts — James Lovell, Fred Haise and John Swigert — were showered with praise by the President, who flew out from Washington to honour them. President Nixon told them that they were “three very brave Men”. The beaming Mr. Nixon, standing with Mrs. Nixon near the astronauts’ families at Honolulu International Airport, presented the Medal of Freedom to each of the astronauts at an emotion-charged ceremony marked by kisses, hugs and round after round of cheers from a big throng of well-wishers. The astronauts headed straight to their families as soon as they landed at the airport after flight from Pago Pago in American Samoa. The families had flown aboard the Presidential aircraft from Houston where Mr. Nixon had stopped to present the Medal of Freedom to the Apollo ground operations crew. President Nixon put his arms around Lovell, the space ship commander, as the party walked to a platform on the airport apron before the ceremony. Standing under a blazing sun, the President said it was his proud honour on behalf of a grateful nation to welcome the three men back to the United States.