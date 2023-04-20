ADVERTISEMENT

(From the Archives April 20, 1923) Egyptian situation
April 20, 2023 12:30 am | Updated April 19, 2023 08:15 pm IST

London, April 19: Official circles in London have no information in regard to the alarmist rumour that a revolt is imminent in Egypt. They point out that what is occurring in Egypt is apparently a dispute between the King and his Cabinet in which Britain does not participate. Apart from four points reserved for when Egyptian independence is declared, Egyptians are free to form their own Constitution and, as far as is known, it is believed that the Cabinet is making progress in the matter. Indeed, a draft constitution has existed for some time. Britain’s rights in Egypt are protected by power to declare martial law, which will be retained until the Egyptian Government passes an Indemnity Act covering the operations of the war.

