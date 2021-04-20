From the Archives (April 20, 1921): Mr. Gandhi as Prophet?

“New India” is somewhat concerned at the growing tendency to deify Mr. Gandhi. Our contemporary may not believe it, but it is possible that Mr. Gandhi himself, who lacks the self-assertiveness necessary to all true latter-day prophets, is quite as much concerned at that tendency. Nevertheless human nature being what it is, men are always apt to reverence a perfection to which they may aspire but cannot attain. The gospel preached by Mr. Gandhi is one so closely attuned to the Indian temperament and traditions that his modern attempt to translate it into our society and politics is regarded as something infinitely higher than a mere political weapon. Thus side by side with the political aspect of the movement there evolves another which is not concerned so much with Mr. Gandhi’s ends as with his methods. His fearless insistence for the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, his untiring emphasis of the vital importance of non-violence in thought and deed and last but not the least his condemnation of the materialistic outlook upon life which has crept like a canker upon India’s mentality are in themselves themes sufficiently inspiring to arouse the enthusiasm of a people who have not yet outgrown their heritage of a certain other worldliness in their mental vision.