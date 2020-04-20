From the Archives (April 20, 1920): Kole cultivation.(Fourth editorial)

Sometime back, we drew attention to the importance of Kole cultivation in the Cochin State and other parts of the West Coast. This species of cultivation, while being a very important source of paddy in the State, is subject to peculiar risks arising from the nature of the soil on which it is carried on. It is with pleasure therefore that we note that the Dewan of Cochin is arranging for a Conference of the principal owners and cultivators of Kole areas with a view to discuss and decide on measures of improvement. Complaints appear to have arisen that this year’s cultivation has been hit by the paucity of engines to bale water out in the season. Though some of the Kole owners of the State possess engines of their own, their number is found insufficient and the cultivators have to rely on loans of machines from the Travancore side and thus take the risk of sowing late.