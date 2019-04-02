From the Archives (April 2, 1969): Wrong Air-India folder to be withdrawn

The Union Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Dr. Karan Singh, expressed regret in the Lok Sabha to-day [April 1, New Delhi] that a folder produced by Air India in collaboration with the BOAC and Thomas Cooks to attract foreign tourists had indicated that India, Kashmir and Nepal were separate countries. The Minister was earlier taken by surprise when Mr. Indrajit Gupta flourished the pamphlet and asked whether there was any kind of check to stop this kind of giving wrong information that India, Kashmir and Nepal were three separate countries whereas Kashmir was an integral part of India. Mr. Gupta demanded to know who authorised this production, whether anybody in Government had seen the text and what action would Government take to see that such a piece was not put out. Dr. Karan Singh said that he was distressed to learn that Air India had produced such a pamphlet. It had not come to his notice so far.