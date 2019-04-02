From the Archives (April 2, 1919): A Farewell in Madras

Two gentlemen long connected with the Madras Christian College are leaving Madras for good in the persons of Mr. J.R. Henderson, C.I.E., and the Rev. the Hon’ble Mr. G. Pittendrigh. Whether as Professor in the Christian College for a quarter of a century, or as Superintendent of the Madras Government Museum, Mr. Henderson has done valuable and enduring work. An active member of the University Senate, as Hony. Secretary of the Victoria Technical Institute, both those institutions have profited by his zeal and experience... In Mr. Pittendrigh the student world loses a ripe and able educationalist. He is a warm friend of the Young Men’s Christian Association. Mr. Pittendrigh was given a cordial send-off at a farewell meeting yesterday.