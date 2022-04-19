(From the Archives, April 19) Militarisation of Labour 

The following is taken from the “Times” :- Already in June, 1920, Trotsky was describing Russia as “a starving country” which was “suffering from terrible collapse of transport and the food administration.” “Russia has fallen into a state of economic dis-solution which has, we think, few parallels in history,” the Emmott Committee report a few months later. “We know of no similar collapse so complete, so sudden, and so far-reaching.” The death-rate, they were told, was 6 per cent of the population. They state :- We doubt whether so much human misery as had existed in Russia during the last three years has ever been the lot of any people within so short a time in the history of the modern world. While we are prepared to admit that the European War, the events following the first revolution, the civil war and intervention are contributing factors in causing this misery, it is impossible to dissociate the Soviet Government from a large measure of responsibility for the recent sufferings of the Russian people. The recent report by Sir Benjamin Robertson, the Indian famine expert, shows that millions are now exposed to death.