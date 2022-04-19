(From the Archives, April 19) A college without students

April 19, 2022 00:10 IST

Lucknow, April 18: A college in Haldwani (Nainital district) had no student on its roll as on April 15 last year, but only staff consisting of the principal, a teacher, clerks and others. This was stated by the Minister for Community Development, Mr. Baldeo Singh Arya, while replying to questions in the council yesterday on the “People’s College”. The Minister of State for Community Development, Mr Gopinath Dikshit said the College had received financial assistance during the years 1961 to 1968 from the Asia Foundation (USA), West Germany and Sweden. He denied that funds had been received from the Central Intelligence Agency (of U.S.). The College, established in 1960-61, was taken over by the State Government on April 17, 1971, as the managing committee of the college could not meet the expenses. The Council Chairman, Dr. Virendra Swarup, directed the Government to make a statement on the affairs of the College, with particular references to its financial position at the time of take-over.