From the Archives (April 19, 1971): Air India’s first Jumbo Jet welcomed

Air-India’s first Jumbo jet “Emperor Ashoka” touched down at the Santa Cruz airport at 8-23 this morning [Bombay, April 18]. More than half a lakh people who gathered in and around the airport clapped and cheered as the jetliner swung to a perfect landing, slowed down and shut off its engines as it came near the shamiana. Earlier three Indian Air Force M.I.Gs rendezvoused with the Jumbo, 50 kms. south of Bombay and escorted it to Santa Cruz. The “Emperor” flew over the city to enable the citizens to have a look at Air-India’s new acquisition.

The 346-seater Boeing 747 which was piloted by Capt. D. Bose covered the distance of 11,002 statute miles from Seattle to Bombay via New York, London and Rome in about 20 hours and 50 minutes. Also in the plane were 25 other crew including 12 air-hostesses and 120 special invitees.

Mr. J.R.D. Tata, Air-India Chairman, and the Governor of Maharashtra, Nawab Ali Yavar Jung, were present at Santa Cruz to receive the Jumbo jet. A priest performed “Ganesh” pooja and the oldest employee of Air-India, Mr. Fernandez, broke a coconut in the traditional way.

The Governor congratulated Air-India on maintaining its efficiency and wished it all success in the years to come.