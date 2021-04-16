Colombo, April 15: There had been an insurgent plot to assassinate the Ceylonese Prime Minister, Mrs. Sirimavo Bandaranaike, on the night of April 5 and to blow up her Colombo residence. Interviewed by the Ceylon Broadcasting Corporation, two captured terrorists hailing from Enderamulla, 30 km north of the capital, gave details of the abortive plot. The 20-year-old insurgents who had undergone five courses in guerrilla warfare were asked to be present near Rosemead Place (residence of the Prime Minister) in Colombo around 23-00 hours local on April 5. They were told that 50 terrorists armed with handbombs and other lethal weapons would be present there around that time and they should join them in an attack on Mrs. Bandaranaike’s residence and kidnap her in a jeep failing which should assassinate her and carry away her body. The two terrorists working in a Colombo commercial establishment returned disappointed on finding none near the Rosemead Place.
fifty years ago April 16, 1971 Archives
From the Archives (April 16, 1971): Plot to assassinate Ceylon P.M.
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
From the Archives (From the April 12, 1921 issue as there was no issue on April 13, 1921): Dyarchy at work(From an Editorial)
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 12:15:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-april-16-1971-plot-to-assassinate-ceylon-pm/article34327898.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story