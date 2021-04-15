From the Archives (April 15, 1921): Ferry boat accident

15 April 2021 00:15 IST

A disastrous accident occurred here yesterday [Noakhali, April 11] to a ferry boat. It appears that a boat plying between the island of Hatiya and the mainland of Noakhali while on the way to Noakhali with about 125 passengers and about 150 maunds of rice and paddy, was overtaken by a strong gale near Char Jabbar and ultimately ran against a submerged char and remained fast. There was very heavy current running and the boats after being badly buffeted by waves capsized with all on board at about 1-30 P.M. and after breaking in two became a total wreck. About 60 passengers were picked up by the Char Jabbar ferry-boatmen and were taken to the town in a helpless condition. From the report so far received from the survivors it appears that there were two female passengers with children on board, one of whom is said to have survived. No trace of the other woman and the remaining male passengers has yet been obtained. It is apprehended that the mortality has been very heavy.

