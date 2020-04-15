From the Archives (April 15, 1920): Punjab tragedy.

Bombay: At the Nation Week meeting yesterday (April 13), the President announced that poet Rabindranath Tagore was unable to be present, but had sent a message which he called upon Mr. C.F. Andrews to read. The message ran as follows: A great crime has been done in the name of law in the Punjab. Such terrible eruptions of evil leave their legacy of wreckage of ideals behind them. What happened in Jallianwala Bagh was itself a monstrous progeny of a monstrous war which for four years had been defiling God’s world with fire and poison, physical and moral. The immenseness of sin through which humanity had waded across its blood-red length of agony has bred callousness in the minds of those who have power in their hands with no check of sympathy within, or fear of resistance without. The cowardliness of the powerful who owned no shame in using their machines of frightfulness upon the unarmed and unwarned villagers, and inflicting unspeakable humiliations upon their fellow beings behind the screen of an indecent mockery of justice, and yet not feeling for a moment that it was the meanest form of insult to their own manhood, has become only possible through the opportunity which the late war has given to man for constantly outraging his own higher nature trampling truth and honour under foot. This disruption of the basis of civilization will continue to produce a series of moral earthquakes.