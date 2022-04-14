From the Archives (April 14, 1972) | India rushes food to Bangla Desh

April 14, 2022 00:15 IST

Dacca, April 13: A phenomenal job is being done by India in speeding up relief supplies of foodgrains to avert starvation in many areas of Bangla Desh, especially in the northern parts of the country. At the same time, India is in the unfortunate position of having to defend itself in the face of irresponsible allegations of smuggling of foodgrains back to India from Bangla Desh border areas. The total international pledges of foodgrain supplies to Bangla Desh average to about three lakh tonnes a month until the end of this year. Contributing countries are India, the United States, Canada and Australia. The United Nations has arranged for the supply of nearly seven lakh tonnes of grain in April, May and June. So far 2.5 lakh tonnes have been unloaded at Bangla ports while another three lakh tonnes are expected next month. India has supplied large quantities of paddy seeds also. Four special trains from India have brought nearly 1.5 lakh maunds of seeds. India promised Bangla Desh nearly 40,000 tonnes of fertilizer and three quarters of the promised supply have already been delivered.