From the Archives (April 14, 1922) | Eurasians: Native of India

To one reading Mr. Stark’s words the inference is that Anglo-Indians are Europeans — an error which cannot be corrected too often. That the Domiciled European is a European by blood, there is no question, but he is European in a political sense is erroneous; for both Anglo-Indians — to call them by their old name Eurasians — and Domiciled Europeans are “Statutory natives of India”. The sooner that that fact is recognised and acted on, the sooner that both Anglo-Indians and Domiciled Europeans become proud of this great country and consider that, for political purposes, they are Indians, and that their welfare is bound up with the welfare of Indians, the sooner will any fear of suffering in their economic existence disappear. Indeed Eurasians have never tried to establish an independent existence. They have always been opposed to competing with the pure natives of this country on equal terms, for economic existence. They have preferred to labour as clerks and to hold subordinate positions for a beggerly weekly wage as machines of sorts; ticket collectors, etc.