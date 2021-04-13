From the Archives (April 13, 1971): India will have one billion people by 2000

United Nations, April 12: U.N. experts predict that there will be more than a billion people in China by the year 1990 and more than a billion in India by 2000, when the world’s population will total almost 6.5 billion. Those and other projections by the U.N. Population Division are given in the latest issue of the monthly bulletin of Statistics, circulated here this week-end. The latest comparable U.N. estimates of actual population for mid-1969 are 740 million for China, 537 million for India and 3.552 billion for the world. The projections show that the world’s population will top four billion by 1975, nearly five billion by 1985, 5.5 billion by 1990 and six billion by 1995, and hit 6.493 billion in 2000. Between 1975 and 2000, they indicate, the population of the world’s more developed regions will go from 1.147 billion to 1.453 billion. The number of people in the Soviet Union, the world’s third most populous country with an estimated 240 million in mid-1969, is figured to increase from 235 million in 1975 to 316 million in 1990 and 329 million in 2000. The fourth-ranking United States, with an estimated 203 million people in mid-1969, is expected to have 219 million people in 1975 and 252 million in 1985, the last year of projections for industrialised western countries.